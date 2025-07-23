시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Specialist
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 리뷰
안정성
24
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 56%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
127
이익 거래:
104 (81.88%)
손실 거래:
23 (18.11%)
최고의 거래:
121.27 SGD
최악의 거래:
-31.26 SGD
총 수익:
925.52 SGD (55 807 pips)
총 손실:
-227.16 SGD (12 173 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (92.38 SGD)
연속 최대 이익:
224.03 SGD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
98.64%
최대 입금량:
5.91%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
5 일
회복 요인:
22.30
롱(주식매수):
68 (53.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
59 (46.46%)
수익 요인:
4.07
기대수익:
5.50 SGD
평균 이익:
8.90 SGD
평균 손실:
-9.88 SGD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
연속 최대 손실:
-31.26 SGD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.80%
연간 예측:
58.28%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.00 SGD
최대한의:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
자본금별:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 56
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
USDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 170
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
USDCAD 11
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 17K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
USDCAD 596
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +121.27 SGD
최악의 거래: -31 SGD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +92.38 SGD
연속 최대 손실: -15.16 SGD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 24
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 180
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.76 × 8224
Exness-MT5Real7
0.77 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.89 × 5143
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.13 × 163
Exness-MT5Real5
1.19 × 36
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.24 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
42 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


리뷰 없음
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Forex Specialist
월별 30 USD
56%
0
0
USD
1.1K
SGD
24
98%
127
81%
99%
4.07
5.50
SGD
25%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.