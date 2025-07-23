SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Specialist
Hock Guan Koh

Forex Specialist

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 53%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
122
Negociações com lucro:
100 (81.96%)
Negociações com perda:
22 (18.03%)
Melhor negociação:
121.27 SGD
Pior negociação:
-31.26 SGD
Lucro bruto:
897.99 SGD (54 112 pips)
Perda bruta:
-223.32 SGD (11 924 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (92.38 SGD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
224.03 SGD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
98.64%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.91%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
5 dias
Fator de recuperação:
21.55
Negociações longas:
66 (54.10%)
Negociações curtas:
56 (45.90%)
Fator de lucro:
4.02
Valor esperado:
5.53 SGD
Lucro médio:
8.98 SGD
Perda média:
-10.15 SGD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-15.16 SGD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-31.26 SGD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
4.67%
Previsão anual:
56.65%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.00 SGD
Máximo:
31.31 SGD (0.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.94% (31.36 SGD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
25.42% (254.06 SGD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
USDCHF 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 163
USDCHF 66
USDJPY 88
AUDUSD 61
EURUSD 152
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCHF 5.8K
USDJPY 7.7K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +121.27 SGD
Pior negociação: -31 SGD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +92.38 SGD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.16 SGD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.31 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 176
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 90
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 7632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.90 × 4986
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real17
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.09 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.14 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.14 × 160
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
42 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Signal Specialist on Forex

This signal is the result of over 3 years of continuous development and testing. Every day, I’ve worked on refining this EA (Expert Advisor) — running different tests, optimizing strategies, and improving risk control — to ensure the system remains consistently profitable and reliable.

Building a system that delivers consistent profit while minimizing risk is not easy, but this EA has proven its strength over time and across various market conditions.

✅ Pros

  • This EA demonstrates high accuracy and rarely experiences losing trades.

  • Follows the #1 rule: never take risks that could blow up the account.

  • Backtested from 2020 to 2025, including major market events such as the COVID crash (2020), high inflation and bear market (2022), and the 2025 tariff changes — the strategy has remained consistently strong through all conditions.

❌ Cons

  • This is not a get-rich-quick system.

  • It does not target unrealistic returns (e.g., 50% monthly).

📩 Any questions?
Contact me on Telegram: t.me/RealKohHG


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:57  

I have withdraw some passive income $85.97 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Forex Specialist
30 USD por mês
53%
0
0
USD
1K
SGD
21
98%
122
81%
99%
4.02
5.53
SGD
25%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.