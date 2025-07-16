СигналыРазделы
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 отзывов
Надежность
72 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 605%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 926
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 497 (77.72%)
Убыточных трейдов:
429 (22.27%)
Лучший трейд:
1 600.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 236.25 USD
Общая прибыль:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
Общий убыток:
-12 352.22 USD (2 042 324 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
24 (562.43 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 840.18 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
5.64%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
48.02%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
54 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
2.21
Длинных трейдов:
1 058 (54.93%)
Коротких трейдов:
868 (45.07%)
Профит фактор:
1.40
Мат. ожидание:
2.56 USD
Средняя прибыль:
11.55 USD
Средний убыток:
-28.79 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
22.74%
Годовой прогноз:
275.96%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
30.15 USD
Максимальная:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
По эквити:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1924
BTCUSD 2
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD -11
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 920K
BTCUSD -35K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 600.00 USD
Худший трейд: -1 236 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +562.43 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -159.63 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real8" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Средняя оценка:
Yao Zou
1630
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (изменен 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
200
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
221
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (изменен 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
854
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 21:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
