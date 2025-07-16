SignauxSections
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 avis
Fiabilité
60 semaines
1 / 2.4K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 328%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 862
Bénéfice trades:
1 443 (77.49%)
Perte trades:
419 (22.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
326.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 236.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 542.35 USD (2 714 190 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 636.51 USD (1 831 174 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (562.43 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
908.05 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
6.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
46.48%
Dernier trade:
29 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
53 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.30
Longs trades:
1 003 (53.87%)
Courts trades:
859 (46.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.38
Rendement attendu:
1.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.50%
Prévision annuelle:
-66.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
30.15 USD
Maximal:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.26% (265.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1860
BTCUSD 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
BTCUSD -11
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 918K
BTCUSD -35K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +326.45 USD
Pire transaction: -1 236 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +562.43 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -159.63 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.13 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Note moyenne:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (modifié 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
180
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
226
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (modifié 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
785
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Other 2
30 USD par mois
328%
1
2.4K
USD
3.1K
USD
60
99%
1 862
77%
7%
1.38
1.56
USD
50%
1:500
