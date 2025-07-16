- 成长
交易:
1 926
盈利交易:
1 497 (77.72%)
亏损交易:
429 (22.27%)
最好交易:
1 600.00 USD
最差交易:
-1 236.25 USD
毛利:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
毛利亏损:
-12 352.22 USD (2 042 324 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (562.43 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 840.18 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
5.64%
最大入金加载:
48.02%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
54 分钟
采收率:
2.21
长期交易:
1 058 (54.93%)
短期交易:
868 (45.07%)
利润因子:
1.40
预期回报:
2.56 USD
平均利润:
11.55 USD
平均损失:
-28.79 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-159.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
每月增长:
22.74%
年度预测:
275.96%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
30.15 USD
最大值:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
净值:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1924
|BTCUSD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|BTCUSD
|-11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|920K
|BTCUSD
|-35K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 600.00 USD
最差交易: -1 236 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +562.43 USD
最大连续亏损: -159.63 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real8 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.22 × 4324
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
"Other 2" Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage
Since its inception on October 27, 2024
"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"
"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.
Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.
Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.
Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.
I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.
The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.
I received no answer from the seller.
Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.