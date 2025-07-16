SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Other 2
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 recensioni
Affidabilità
60 settimane
1 / 2.4K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 328%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 862
Profit Trade:
1 443 (77.49%)
Loss Trade:
419 (22.50%)
Best Trade:
326.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 236.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 542.35 USD (2 714 190 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 636.51 USD (1 831 174 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (562.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
908.05 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
6.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.48%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
53 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.30
Long Trade:
1 003 (53.87%)
Short Trade:
859 (46.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
1.56 USD
Profitto medio:
7.31 USD
Perdita media:
-18.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-5.50%
Previsione annuale:
-66.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.15 USD
Massimale:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
Per equità:
25.26% (265.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1860
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 918K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +326.45 USD
Worst Trade: -1 236 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +562.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -159.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.13 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (modificato 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
180
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
226
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (modificato 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
785
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 14:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 22:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 23:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 07:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 01:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 00:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 17:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.21 06:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 09:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 12:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.02 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Other 2
30USD al mese
328%
1
2.4K
USD
3.1K
USD
60
99%
1 862
77%
7%
1.38
1.56
USD
50%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.