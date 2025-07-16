SinaisSeções
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 comentários
Confiabilidade
72 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 605%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 926
Negociações com lucro:
1 497 (77.72%)
Negociações com perda:
429 (22.27%)
Melhor negociação:
1 600.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 236.25 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
Perda bruta:
-12 352.22 USD (2 042 324 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (562.43 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 840.18 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
5.64%
Depósito máximo carregado:
48.02%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
54 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.21
Negociações longas:
1 058 (54.93%)
Negociações curtas:
868 (45.07%)
Fator de lucro:
1.40
Valor esperado:
2.56 USD
Lucro médio:
11.55 USD
Perda média:
-28.79 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
22.74%
Previsão anual:
275.96%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
30.15 USD
Máximo:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1924
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 920K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 600.00 USD
Pior negociação: -1 236 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +562.43 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -159.63 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Classificação Média:
Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (modificado 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
200
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
221
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (modificado 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
854
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 21:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
