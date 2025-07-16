시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Other 2
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 리뷰
안정성
73
1 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 530%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 927
이익 거래:
1 497 (77.68%)
손실 거래:
430 (22.31%)
최고의 거래:
1 600.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 236.25 USD
총 수익:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
총 손실:
-12 905.17 USD (2 064 332 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (562.43 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 840.18 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
5.64%
최대 입금량:
48.02%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
54 분
회복 요인:
1.96
롱(주식매수):
1 059 (54.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
868 (45.04%)
수익 요인:
1.34
기대수익:
2.28 USD
평균 이익:
11.55 USD
평균 손실:
-30.01 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-159.63 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-1.37%
연간 예측:
-16.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
30.15 USD
최대한의:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
자본금별:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1925
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 898K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 600.00 USD
최악의 거래: -1 236 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +562.43 USD
연속 최대 손실: -159.63 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real8"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

평균 평점:
Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (수정됨 2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
200
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
221
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (수정됨 2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
874
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2026.01.06 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 20:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 21:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
