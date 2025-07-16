SinyallerBölümler
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
5 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
60 hafta
1 / 2.4K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 328%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 862
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 443 (77.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
419 (22.50%)
En iyi işlem:
326.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 236.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 542.35 USD (2 714 190 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 636.51 USD (1 831 174 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (562.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
908.05 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.64%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
46.48%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
53 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.30
Alış işlemleri:
1 003 (53.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
859 (46.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
1.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-159.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
-98.17%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
30.15 USD
Maksimum:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
25.26% (265.66 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1860
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 918K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +326.45 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 236 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +562.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -159.63 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.13 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (2025.06.05 10:43 değiştirildi) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
180
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
226
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (2025.04.28 07:08 değiştirildi) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
720
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 14:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 22:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 23:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 07:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 01:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 00:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 17:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.21 06:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 09:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 12:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 06:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.02 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Other 2
Ayda 30 USD
328%
1
2.4K
USD
3.1K
USD
60
99%
1 862
77%
7%
1.38
1.56
USD
50%
1:500
