シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Other 2
Kyaw Zan Tun

Other 2

Kyaw Zan Tun
レビュー5件
信頼性
72週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 605%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 926
利益トレード:
1 497 (77.72%)
損失トレード:
429 (22.27%)
ベストトレード:
1 600.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 236.25 USD
総利益:
17 289.77 USD (2 927 011 pips)
総損失:
-12 352.22 USD (2 042 324 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
24 (562.43 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 840.18 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
5.64%
最大入金額:
48.02%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
54 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.21
長いトレード:
1 058 (54.93%)
短いトレード:
868 (45.07%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.40
期待されたペイオフ:
2.56 USD
平均利益:
11.55 USD
平均損失:
-28.79 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-159.63 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 457.29 USD (2)
月間成長:
22.74%
年間予想:
275.96%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
30.15 USD
最大の:
2 238.96 USD (41.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
49.72% (2 236.54 USD)
エクイティによる:
35.42% (1 397.04 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1924
BTCUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 920K
BTCUSD -35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 600.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 236 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +562.43 USD
最大連続損失: -159.63 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real8"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

"Other 2"  Used Fully automated EA (Expert Advisor) focused on XAUUSD (Gold) trading.


Operating on the Exness-MT5Real8 server with a 1:500 leverage

Since its inception on October 27, 2024


"To Prevent Slippages & To Make More Profit For Copiers I Changed High-Frequency Trading To Another Strategy on 24th June 2025!"


"Trading is not a guarantee — it's a game of possibilities.

Even with solid strategies and risk control, losses are inevitable.

Delays, slippage, gaps, and broker differences can lead to unexpected losses. unexpectedly.

Only start with an amount you can afford to lose, and always accept and manage your risk wisely.

平均の評価:
Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

cactuuzio
19
cactuuzio 2025.06.05 10:40  (変更された2025.06.05 10:43) 
 

So far it's working very well, I love the low risk and gain every month. Please stay with the current strategy so that we have confidence in low-risk, good trades.

Lockbert
200
Lockbert 2025.05.31 00:12 
 

I have been using Signal for 3 months now and it is very stable. I made a good turnover, but there was a one-time major setback during which I lost almost all the money I won, but it was only the profit and it wasn't everything and now I continue to use it and it is stable. I don't quite understand the lot size calculation in some trades, but I'm happy and enjoy using it.

Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
221
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.04.28 07:02  (変更された2025.04.28 07:08) 
 

The signal worked well for a while with around 6 to 9 trades per day of 0.01 lot and earning 1% per week. But suddenly on april 25th, the signal opened 39 losing trades of 0.01 lots and closing all of them within seconds, making lose 30% of the account.

I received no answer from the seller.

David Swann
874
David Swann 2025.04.26 10:14 
 

Lot of slippage with ICM servers. Seller does not answer questions.

2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 00:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.29 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 21:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 11:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Other 2
30 USD/月
605%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
72
99%
1 926
77%
6%
1.39
2.56
USD
50%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください