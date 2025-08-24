КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / ZM
Назад в Рынок акций США

ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

85.20 USD 0.57 (0.67%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс ZM за сегодня изменился на 0.67%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 83.96, а максимальная — 85.42.

Следите за динамикой Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости ZM

Дневной диапазон
83.96 85.42
Годовой диапазон
64.41 92.81
Предыдущее закрытие
84.63
Open
84.58
Bid
85.20
Ask
85.50
Low
83.96
High
85.42
Объем
5.702 K
Дневное изменение
0.67%
Месячное изменение
6.70%
6-месячное изменение
16.22%
Годовое изменение
22.17%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.