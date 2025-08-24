Валюты / ZM
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
85.20 USD 0.57 (0.67%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс ZM за сегодня изменился на 0.67%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 83.96, а максимальная — 85.42.
Следите за динамикой Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Дневной диапазон
83.96 85.42
Годовой диапазон
64.41 92.81
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 84.63
- Open
- 84.58
- Bid
- 85.20
- Ask
- 85.50
- Low
- 83.96
- High
- 85.42
- Объем
- 5.702 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.67%
- Месячное изменение
- 6.70%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 16.22%
- Годовое изменение
- 22.17%
