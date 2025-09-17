Devises / ZM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
84.16 USD 2.67 (3.07%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ZM a changé de -3.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 84.03 et à un maximum de 87.17.
Suivez la dynamique Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZM Nouvelles
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Should Investors Buy the ZOOM Stock at a Discounted P/E of 14.8X?
- La manne du soja fait souffrir l’industrie argentine en pleine guerre commerciale entre les États-Unis et la Chine
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland stock with $70 price target
- RBC Capital maintient sa note Surperformance pour l’action Zoom Video avec un objectif de 100$
- RBC Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Zoom Video stock, maintains $100 price target
- L’objectif de cours de l’action Zoom relevé à 110$ contre 102$ par Benchmark
- Zoom stock price target raised to $110 from $102 at Benchmark
- How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Mizuho maintient sa note pour l’action Zoom et souligne les innovations en IA à Zoomtopia
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintient la note de Zoom à Neutre avec un objectif de prix de 87€
- Mizuho maintains Zoom stock rating, highlights AI innovations at Zoomtopia
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Zoom stock rating at Neutral with $87 price target
- Zoom Highlights AI Push At Zoomtopia Event
- Trump trade war fallout hits Argentine soy crushers despite export boom
- Stifel relève l’objectif de cours de Zoom Video à 90€ sur l’IA Companion 3.0
- La notation de l’action Zoom maintenue à "Sous-pondérer" par KeyBanc après Zoomtopia
- Stifel raises Zoom Video stock price target to $90 on AI Companion 3.0
- Zoom stock rating reiterated at Underweight by KeyBanc after Zoomtopia
- Citizens JMP maintient sa note de Performance du Marché pour Zoom malgré des signes de croissance
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Zoom stock amid growth signs
- Zoom Communications Inc. - Special Call
- Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ZM) 2025-09-17
- Zoom (ZM) Introduces Several New AI Tools at Its Zoomtopia 2025 Event - TipRanks.com
Range quotidien
84.03 87.17
Range Annuel
64.41 92.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 86.83
- Ouverture
- 86.91
- Bid
- 84.16
- Ask
- 84.46
- Plus Bas
- 84.03
- Plus Haut
- 87.17
- Volume
- 7.843 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.07%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.68%
20 septembre, samedi