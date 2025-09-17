QuotazioniSezioni
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A

84.16 USD 2.67 (3.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZM ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.03 e ad un massimo di 87.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
84.03 87.17
Intervallo Annuale
64.41 92.81
Chiusura Precedente
86.83
Apertura
86.91
Bid
84.16
Ask
84.46
Minimo
84.03
Massimo
87.17
Volume
7.843 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.07%
Variazione Mensile
5.40%
Variazione Semestrale
14.80%
Variazione Annuale
20.68%
20 settembre, sabato