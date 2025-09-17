Valute / ZM
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
84.16 USD 2.67 (3.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZM ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.03 e ad un massimo di 87.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ZM News
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Should Investors Buy the ZOOM Stock at a Discounted P/E of 14.8X?
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland stock with $70 price target
- RBC Capital conferma il rating Outperform per Zoom Video, mantiene target a $100
- Obiettivo di prezzo delle azioni Zoom alzato a $110 da $102 da Benchmark
- How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Mizuho mantiene il rating delle azioni Zoom, evidenzia innovazioni AI a Zoomtopia
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantiene il rating neutrale per Zoom con target di prezzo a $87
- Zoom Highlights AI Push At Zoomtopia Event
- Trump trade war fallout hits Argentine soy crushers despite export boom
- Stifel alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Zoom Video a $90 grazie a AI Companion 3.0
- Zoom stock rating reiterated at Underweight by KeyBanc after Zoomtopia
- Citizens JMP mantiene rating Market Perform su Zoom tra segnali di crescita
- Zoom Communications Inc. - Special Call
- Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ZM) 2025-09-17
- Zoom (ZM) Introduces Several New AI Tools at Its Zoomtopia 2025 Event - TipRanks.com
- Zoom presenta AI Companion 3.0 con capacità agentiche su tutta la piattaforma
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.03 87.17
Intervallo Annuale
64.41 92.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.83
- Apertura
- 86.91
- Bid
- 84.16
- Ask
- 84.46
- Minimo
- 84.03
- Massimo
- 87.17
- Volume
- 7.843 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.68%
20 settembre, sabato