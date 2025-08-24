货币 / ZM
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
85.20 USD 0.57 (0.67%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ZM汇率已更改0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点83.96和高点85.42进行交易。
关注Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
83.96 85.42
年范围
64.41 92.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 84.63
- 开盘价
- 84.58
- 卖价
- 85.20
- 买价
- 85.50
- 最低价
- 83.96
- 最高价
- 85.42
- 交易量
- 5.702 K
- 日变化
- 0.67%
- 月变化
- 6.70%
- 6个月变化
- 16.22%
- 年变化
- 22.17%
