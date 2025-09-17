통화 / ZM
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
84.16 USD 2.67 (3.07%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ZM 환율이 오늘 -3.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 84.03이고 고가는 87.17이었습니다.
Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ZM News
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Should Investors Buy the ZOOM Stock at a Discounted P/E of 14.8X?
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Archer Daniels Midland stock with $70 price target
- RBC 캐피털, 줌 비디오에 ’Outperform’ 등급 재확인
- RBC Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Zoom Video stock, maintains $100 price target
- 줌 비디오 목표 주가, 벤치마크서 110달러로 상향
- Zoom stock price target raised to $110 from $102 at Benchmark
- How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- 줌 비디오, Mizuho, Zoomtopia의 AI 혁신 강조하며 주식 등급 유지
- 줌 비디오 커뮤니케이션, Cantor Fitzgerald ’중립’ 의견 유지
- Mizuho maintains Zoom stock rating, highlights AI innovations at Zoomtopia
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Zoom stock rating at Neutral with $87 price target
- Zoom Highlights AI Push At Zoomtopia Event
- Trump trade war fallout hits Argentine soy crushers despite export boom
- 스티펠, 줌 비디오 목표 주가 $90로 상향, AI 컴패니언 3.0
- Stifel raises Zoom Video stock price target to $90 on AI Companion 3.0
- Zoom stock rating reiterated at Underweight by KeyBanc after Zoomtopia
- 줌 비디오, 성장세 속 시티즌스 JMP ’시장 수익률’ 유지
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Zoom stock amid growth signs
- Zoom Communications Inc. - Special Call
- Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ZM) 2025-09-17
- Zoom (ZM) Introduces Several New AI Tools at Its Zoomtopia 2025 Event - TipRanks.com
- 줌, 플랫폼 전반 에이전트 기능 갖춘 AI 컴패니언 3.0 공개
- Zoom unveils AI Companion 3.0 with agentic capabilities across platform
일일 변동 비율
84.03 87.17
년간 변동
64.41 92.81
- 이전 종가
- 86.83
- 시가
- 86.91
- Bid
- 84.16
- Ask
- 84.46
- 저가
- 84.03
- 고가
- 87.17
- 볼륨
- 7.843 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.07%
- 월 변동
- 5.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.68%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K