Currencies / ZM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZM: Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A
85.01 USD 0.38 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZM exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.96 and at a high of 85.28.
Follow Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZM News
- Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Are those viral TikToks of people getting fired by AI real? Why workers worry this is the future of layoffs.
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy: Arm Holdings vs. Zoom Video
- Oracle’s not-so-secret weapon that’s helped it quickly take on the cloud giants
- Zoom's Voice Strategy Evolves: Is Phone Now a Core Growth Driver?
- Zoom at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI-Driven Transformation
- Zoom director Subotovsky sells $206k in stock
- Zoom Communications (ZM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Adobe and Applied Materials Stand Out for Fat Profit Margins
- Ex-SpaceX, Tesla Manager Rama Afullo Secures Municipal AI Grant To Turn Satellites Into Virtual Data Centers In A Market Soon Worth Billions - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
- Zoom's Enterprise Base Benefits From Workvivo Adoption: What's Ahead?
- BofA model favors gasoline and gold, underweights Brent in latest commodity outlook
- Revisiting the Pandemic Stocks: SHOP, ZM
- ZM vs. MSFT: Which Video Collaboration Stock Has More Upside?
- Why Zoom (ZM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Trend followers adding to Russell 2000, EURO STOXX 50 longs
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks
- Investors Heavily Search Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
- Mizuho raises Zoom Video stock price target to $100 on growth acceleration
- Here's Why Zoom Communications (ZM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Company News for Aug 25, 2025
- Zoom (ZM) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Lower rates lead trend followers to buy USTs, sell USD: BofA
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
Daily Range
83.96 85.28
Year Range
64.41 92.81
- Previous Close
- 84.63
- Open
- 84.58
- Bid
- 85.01
- Ask
- 85.31
- Low
- 83.96
- High
- 85.28
- Volume
- 2.842 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 6.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.96%
- Year Change
- 21.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%