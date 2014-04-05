Easy Equity Builder MT4



Easy Equity Builder 2026.....is back due to popular demand for testing before it becomes premium from my regular customers. This is easily a 1000$ EA but Im giving it for testing for friends who want to test with me. Do ask questions in comments.



Screenshots soon!



Plan your weekly profit target based on your risk appetite and let the robot manage it.

Easy Equity Builder works on your strategy from Monday to Friday, shuts down as soon as the assigned target is reached and restarts automatically during favorable conditions.



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