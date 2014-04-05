Easy Equity Builder MT4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 6.10
Easy Equity Builder 2026.....is back due to popular demand for testing before it becomes premium from my regular customers. This is easily a 1000$ EA but Im giving it for testing for friends who want to test with me. Do ask questions in comments.
Screenshots soon!
Plan your weekly profit target based on your risk appetite and let the robot manage it.
Easy Equity Builder works on your strategy from Monday to Friday, shuts down as soon as the assigned target is reached and restarts automatically during favorable conditions.
Spread Risk
Plan your strategy and simultaneously track a basket of forex pairs so that your weekly target is achieved quickly and efficiently.
AI based Algorithm
Easy Equity Builder has an advanced self-learning algorithm that will automatically catch trends and adjusts position sizing based on the market conditions as well as the current balance.
This EA is created to go against the market and also against the trend to trap users. So please have your risk covered. Shut down the EA as soon as you make 1% or 2% per week.
Here’s a summary of the visible/input settings.
EquityProtectorPct
- Equity drawdown protection in percent.
- If account equity drops enough versus balance, the EA closes trades and stops.
WeeklyProfitPct
- Weekly profit target in percent.
- When reached, the EA stops trading for the rest of that week.
Risk_Type
- Chooses a built-in risk preset instead of manually tuning the internal trade behavior.
- Available selections:
- EULowRisk
- EUMedRisk
- EUHighRisk
- OthersLowRisk
- OthersMedRisk
- OthersHighRisk
- These presets control how conservative or aggressive the EA behaves by changing internal trade parameters like spacing and profit handling.
LotSize
- Starting lot size for the first trade in a cycle.
TrendSensor
- Used mainly for stop-loss/trade protection management, not the entry signal itself.
- It defines how much room price gets before stop protection is adjusted.
- Higher value: more room, slower/t wider protection.
- Lower value: tighter, faster protection.
UsePartialClose2
- Controls the partial-close style.
- Available selections:
- true
- false
- true uses the more aggressive partial-close behavior.
MaxSpread
- Maximum spread allowed for taking trades.
- Helps avoid entries during expensive/wide-spread conditions.