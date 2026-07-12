Price and Volume Breakout

The "Price and Volume Breakout Indicator" is a trading strategy designed to identify buying opportunities by detecting concurrent price and volume breakouts over a specified range of candlesticks. 

Ideal for Bitcoin BTCUSD / Ethereum ETHUSD

This strategy is optimized for assets demonstrating high volatility and significant momentum spikes. 


HOW IT WORKS

The strategy first takes the specific number of candlesticks as the examination window for both price and volume. 

These values are used benchmarks to identify breakout conditions. 

A trade is initiated when both the closing price and the trading volume surpass the maximum values observed within the predetermined window.

Price must be above a designated moving average, serving as the trend indicator, ensuring that all trades align with the prevailing market trend.


APPLICATION

This strategy is particularly effective for highly volatile assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, capitalizing on the cues from sudden price and volume breakouts indicative of significant market movement, often driven by market smart money traders.

However, for broader markets like the S&P 500, this strategy may be less effective due to less pronounced volume and price shifts compared to the cryptocurrency markets.


RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR BTCUSD

Price Breakout Period: 45
Volume Breakout Period: 45
Trendline length: 165

Timeframe: M5


Backtest result sometimes gives fewer than 100 trades under certain higher timeframes, as most trades tend to have a long holding period. Entry conditions are also more stringent, which, combined with the relatively brief history of cryptocurrencies, results in fewer trades on longer timeframes.

Users are advised to adjust and personalize this trading strategy to better match their individual trading preferences and style.


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Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Индикаторы
[iVISTscalp5]:  Лаборатория исследования поведения рынка через время TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points Общее описание iVISTscalp5 — это мультиуровневый индикатор таймингов и ценовой структуры, разработанный в рамках проекта VISTmany. Система прогнозирует время, направление и диапазон движения через Liquidity Activation Points (тайминги). Индикатор iVISTscalp5 можно использовать с параметрами по умолчанию для любого финансового инструмента. -----------------------------------------
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Индикаторы
Footprint — индикатор для анализа order flow и объёма. Он помогает определять структуру рынка на уровне кластеров, находить ключевые зоны с повышенной активностью и работать с фильтрами прямо на графике, без постоянного открытия окна настроек. Возможности индикатора Footprint кластерный график Bid x Ask, Delta; панель управления на графике; слайдеры для настройки фильтров; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; боковой профиль рынка; кумул
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Trend Forex Trade Robot - looks for a trade line, draws it, follows it for a certain amount of time, if prices break through the line, opens a short position, calculates the take profit itself and sets a stop loss according to a given algorithm. Our team, which has professional traders with more than 10 years of experience in trading, has been monitoring currency pairs, cryptocurrencies charts for many years, collecting data, analyzing, and calculating the optimal algorithm. And so we made a rob
Follow Line Indicator
Dmitri Speranski
Индикаторы
Follow Line Indicator is a common MT5 FX indicator based on trend following. Ideal for Bitcoin BTCUSD / Ethereum ETHUSD The main idea behind the calculation is volatility: - Indicator Line increases as price goes above Bollinger Band but with 1 standard deviation. - Likewise when price moves below the lower Bollinger Band with 1 standard deviation, Follow Line decreases down.  - As you can imagine, indicator stays as a flat line when prive moves between the bands. There are two critical setti
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