Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
13
Negociações com lucro:
11 (84.61%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (15.38%)
Melhor negociação:
57.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.25 USD
Lucro bruto:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Perda bruta:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (331.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
331.12 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.00
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
38.26%
Último negócio:
28 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
15.42
Negociações longas:
4 (30.77%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (69.23%)
Fator de lucro:
16.42
Valor esperado:
23.92 USD
Lucro médio:
30.10 USD
Perda média:
-10.08 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.16 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
156.62%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
20.16 USD
Máximo:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +57.33 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +331.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.16 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

Sem comentários
2026.01.13 14:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 14:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
