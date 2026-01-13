SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hoang Nine Trader Part Time
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
57.33 USD
Worst trade:
-12.25 USD
Gross Profit:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (331.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
331.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
38.26%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.42
Long Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Short Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Profit Factor:
16.42
Expected Payoff:
23.92 USD
Average Profit:
30.10 USD
Average Loss:
-10.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
156.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.16 USD
Maximal:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.33 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +331.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

No reviews
2026.01.13 14:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 14:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
