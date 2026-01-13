- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|243
|BTCUSD
|-20
|XAUUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|-140K
|XAUUSD
|86K
|USDJPY
|158
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|78.31 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|99.00 × 1
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.
Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase
USD
USD
USD