Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
11 (84.61%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (15.38%)
Bester Trade:
57.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (331.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
331.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.00
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
38.26%
Letzter Trade:
47 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
15.42
Long-Positionen:
4 (30.77%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (69.23%)
Profit-Faktor:
16.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
30.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.08 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.16 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
156.62%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
20.16 USD
Maximaler:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +57.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +331.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.16 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

