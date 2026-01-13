SignauxSections
Hoang Nine Trader Part Time
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
11 (84.61%)
Perte trades:
2 (15.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
57.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Perte brute:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (331.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
331.12 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
38.26%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
15.42
Longs trades:
4 (30.77%)
Courts trades:
9 (69.23%)
Facteur de profit:
16.42
Rendement attendu:
23.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
30.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
156.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
20.16 USD
Maximal:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +57.33 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +331.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -20.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

Aucun avis
2026.01.13 14:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 14:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

