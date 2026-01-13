SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Hoang Nine Trader Part Time
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
11 (84.61%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (15.38%)
Mejor transacción:
57.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.25 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (331.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
331.12 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.00
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
38.26%
Último trade:
55 minutos
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
15.42
Transacciones Largas:
4 (30.77%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (69.23%)
Factor de Beneficio:
16.42
Beneficio Esperado:
23.92 USD
Beneficio medio:
30.10 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.08 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20.16 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
156.62%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
20.16 USD
Máxima:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +57.33 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +331.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.16 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

No hay comentarios
2026.01.13 14:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 14:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Hoang Nine Trader Part Time
30 USD al mes
0%
0
0
USD
510
USD
3
0%
13
84%
100%
16.42
23.92
USD
10%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.