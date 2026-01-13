SegnaliSezioni
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader Part Time

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trade:
2 (15.38%)
Best Trade:
57.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
331.12 USD (88 463 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.16 USD (140 391 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (331.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
331.12 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.26%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
15.42
Long Trade:
4 (30.77%)
Short Trade:
9 (69.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
16.42
Profitto previsto:
23.92 USD
Profitto medio:
30.10 USD
Perdita media:
-10.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
156.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.16 USD
Massimale:
20.16 USD (10.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
10.34% (52.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 243
BTCUSD -20
XAUUSD 86
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD -140K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 158
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +57.33 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +331.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Tôi là một trader đã và đang kiếm được tiền trên thị trường forex trong 8 năm qua. Tôi hiểu được rũi ro và lợi nhuận từ forex đem lại. Tất cả các chiến lượt đều có rũi ro sẽ mất hết tiền nên hãy bỏ ra số tiền mà bạn chấp nhận mất. Nguyên tắc trade của tôi là: - Nếu mất Tiền lệnh này - nhiệm vụ của lệnh sau là lấy lại khoản lỗ đã mất không phải kiếm thêm lợi nhuận. - Không bao giờ rũi ro 1 lệnh quá 10% tài khoản - chỉ trade cặp forex chính.

Hello Millionaire !!! I am a trader who has been making money in the forex market for the past 8 years. I understand the risks and rewards that forex trading brings. Every strategy carries the risk of losing all your money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. My trading principles are as follows: Never lose money. tele :https://t.me/hoangninetraderchiase

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.13 14:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 14:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
