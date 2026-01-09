SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / GoldBrain
Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

GoldBrain

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 200 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
14
Negociações com lucro:
10 (71.42%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (28.57%)
Melhor negociação:
9.20 EUR
Pior negociação:
-9.64 EUR
Lucro bruto:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
Perda bruta:
-18.33 EUR (1 592 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (13.44 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
13.44 EUR (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.19
Atividade de negociação:
37.43%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.57%
Último negócio:
20 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
31 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.06
Negociações longas:
1 (7.14%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (92.86%)
Fator de lucro:
1.56
Valor esperado:
0.73 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.86 EUR
Perda média:
-4.58 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.18 EUR
Máximo:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +9.20 EUR
Pior negociação: -10 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +13.44 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.17 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
Sem comentários
2026.01.09 11:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GoldBrain
200 USD por mês
7%
0
0
USD
149
EUR
1
93%
14
71%
37%
1.55
0.73
EUR
22%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.