Negociações:
14
Negociações com lucro:
10 (71.42%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (28.57%)
Melhor negociação:
9.20 EUR
Pior negociação:
-9.64 EUR
Lucro bruto:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
Perda bruta:
-18.33 EUR (1 592 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (13.44 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
13.44 EUR (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.19
Atividade de negociação:
37.43%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.57%
Último negócio:
20 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
31 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.06
Negociações longas:
1 (7.14%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (92.86%)
Fator de lucro:
1.56
Valor esperado:
0.73 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.86 EUR
Perda média:
-4.58 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.18 EUR
Máximo:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +9.20 EUR
Pior negociação: -10 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +13.44 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.17 EUR
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING
Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.
Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.
Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
Sem comentários
