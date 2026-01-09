- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
9.20 EUR
Worst Trade:
-9.64 EUR
Profitto lordo:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18.37 EUR (1 592 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (13.44 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.44 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
41.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.57%
Ultimo trade:
48 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Short Trade:
13 (92.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
0.73 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.86 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.59 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.18 EUR
Massimale:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
Per equità:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.20 EUR
Worst Trade: -10 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.44 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.17 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 6837
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.61 × 1506
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING
Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.
Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.
Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
