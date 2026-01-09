SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GoldBrain
Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

GoldBrain

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
9.20 EUR
Worst Trade:
-9.64 EUR
Profitto lordo:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18.37 EUR (1 592 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (13.44 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.44 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
41.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.57%
Ultimo trade:
48 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Short Trade:
13 (92.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
0.73 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.86 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.59 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.18 EUR
Massimale:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
Per equità:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.20 EUR
Worst Trade: -10 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.44 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.17 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.09 11:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldBrain
200USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
149
EUR
1
92%
14
71%
41%
1.55
0.73
EUR
22%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.