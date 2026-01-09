信号部分
Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

GoldBrain

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 200 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
14
盈利交易:
10 (71.42%)
亏损交易:
4 (28.57%)
最好交易:
9.20 EUR
最差交易:
-9.64 EUR
毛利:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
毛利亏损:
-18.37 EUR (1 592 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (13.44 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
13.44 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
37.43%
最大入金加载:
17.57%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
31 分钟
采收率:
1.05
长期交易:
1 (7.14%)
短期交易:
13 (92.86%)
利润因子:
1.56
预期回报:
0.73 EUR
平均利润:
2.86 EUR
平均损失:
-4.59 EUR
最大连续失误:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-9.64 EUR (1)
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.18 EUR
最大值:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
净值:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.20 EUR
最差交易: -10 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +13.44 EUR
最大连续亏损: -5.17 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 更多...
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
没有评论
2026.01.09 11:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
