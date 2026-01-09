SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Neuronal XAUUSD
Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

Neuronal XAUUSD

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 200 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 3%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3
Gewinntrades:
2 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
5.78 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.10 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
6.82 EUR (401 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3.22 EUR (178 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (6.82 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.82 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
8.67%
Max deposit load:
11.16%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.13
Long-Positionen:
1 (33.33%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (66.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.20 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.41 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.22 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-3.10 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.10 EUR (1)
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.18 EUR
Maximaler:
3.18 EUR (2.29%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
-0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Kapital:
0.14% (0.19 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 223
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.78 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -3 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.82 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.10 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 6797
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
noch 48 ...
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
