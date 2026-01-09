- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
14
이익 거래:
10 (71.42%)
손실 거래:
4 (28.57%)
최고의 거래:
9.20 EUR
최악의 거래:
-9.64 EUR
총 수익:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
총 손실:
-18.37 EUR (1 592 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (13.44 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
13.44 EUR (5)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
37.43%
최대 입금량:
17.57%
최근 거래:
29 분 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
31 분
회복 요인:
1.05
롱(주식매수):
1 (7.14%)
숏(주식차입매도):
13 (92.86%)
수익 요인:
1.56
기대수익:
0.73 EUR
평균 이익:
2.86 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.59 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algo 트레이딩:
92%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.18 EUR
최대한의:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
자본금별:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +9.20 EUR
최악의 거래: -10 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +13.44 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -5.17 EUR
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 6837
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.61 × 1506
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING
Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.
Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.
Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 200 USD
7%
0
0
USD
USD
149
EUR
EUR
1
92%
14
71%
37%
1.55
0.73
EUR
EUR
22%
1:500