Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

GoldBrain

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Best trade:
9.20 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
28.59 EUR (2 890 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.33 EUR (1 592 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.44 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.44 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
37.43%
Max deposit load:
17.57%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Short Trades:
13 (92.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.73 EUR
Average Profit:
2.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.64 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.18 EUR
Maximal:
9.70 EUR (6.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (9.66 EUR)
By Equity:
22.47% (33.95 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.20 EUR
Worst trade: -10 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.44 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.17 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6837
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1506
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 more...
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
No reviews
2026.01.09 11:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldBrain
200 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
149
EUR
1
93%
14
71%
37%
1.55
0.73
EUR
22%
1:500
