Negociações:
118
Negociações com lucro:
71 (60.16%)
Negociações com perda:
47 (39.83%)
Melhor negociação:
63.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-92.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
Perda bruta:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (552.73 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
552.73 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.54%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
0.54
Negociações longas:
75 (63.56%)
Negociações curtas:
43 (36.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
1.50 USD
Lucro médio:
14.13 USD
Perda média:
-17.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-100.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-100.11 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
3.07%
Algotrading:
24%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
305.04 USD
Máximo:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +63.96 USD
Pior negociação: -93 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +552.73 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -100.11 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
