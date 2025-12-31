- Growth
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
71 (60.16%)
Loss Trades:
47 (39.83%)
Best trade:
63.96 USD
Worst trade:
-92.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (552.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.73 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
75 (63.56%)
Short Trades:
43 (36.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
14.13 USD
Average Loss:
-17.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-100.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.11 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.07%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
305.04 USD
Maximal:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.96 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.11 USD
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
