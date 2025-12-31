SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CuanLuber
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
71 (60.16%)
Loss Trades:
47 (39.83%)
Best trade:
63.96 USD
Worst trade:
-92.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (552.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.73 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
75 (63.56%)
Short Trades:
43 (36.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
14.13 USD
Average Loss:
-17.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-100.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.11 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.07%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
305.04 USD
Maximal:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.61% (62.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 112
BTCUSD_ 5
EURUSD_ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_ 145
BTCUSD_ 34
EURUSD_ -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_ -21K
BTCUSD_ 68K
EURUSD_ -182
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.96 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
No reviews
2025.12.31 14:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 12:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CuanLuber
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
8
24%
118
60%
100%
1.21
1.50
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.