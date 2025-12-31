- 成长
交易:
118
盈利交易:
71 (60.16%)
亏损交易:
47 (39.83%)
最好交易:
63.96 USD
最差交易:
-92.50 USD
毛利:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
毛利亏损:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (552.73 USD)
最大连续盈利:
552.73 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
2.54%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
29
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.54
长期交易:
75 (63.56%)
短期交易:
43 (36.44%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
1.50 USD
平均利润:
14.13 USD
平均损失:
-17.58 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-100.11 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-100.11 USD (7)
每月增长:
3.07%
算法交易:
24%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
305.04 USD
最大值:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
净值:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +63.96 USD
最差交易: -93 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +552.73 USD
最大连续亏损: -100.11 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 WeMasterTrade-Virtual 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
没有评论
