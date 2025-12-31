- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
118
Gewinntrades:
71 (60.16%)
Verlusttrades:
47 (39.83%)
Bester Trade:
63.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-92.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (552.73 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
552.73 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.54
Long-Positionen:
75 (63.56%)
Short-Positionen:
43 (36.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-100.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-100.11 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.07%
Algo-Trading:
24%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
305.04 USD
Maximaler:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
Kapital:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Bester Trade: +63.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +552.73 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -100.11 USD
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
