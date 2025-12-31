- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
118
Profit Trade:
71 (60.16%)
Loss Trade:
47 (39.83%)
Best Trade:
63.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-92.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (552.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
552.73 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.54%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.54
Long Trade:
75 (63.56%)
Short Trade:
43 (36.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
1.50 USD
Profitto medio:
14.13 USD
Perdita media:
-17.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-100.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-100.11 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
3.07%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
305.04 USD
Massimale:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
Per equità:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.96 USD
Worst Trade: -93 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +552.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -100.11 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
8
24%
118
60%
100%
1.21
1.50
USD
USD
3%
1:100