- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
118
利益トレード:
71 (60.16%)
損失トレード:
47 (39.83%)
ベストトレード:
63.96 USD
最悪のトレード:
-92.50 USD
総利益:
1 003.04 USD (114 991 pips)
総損失:
-826.36 USD (68 097 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (552.73 USD)
最大連続利益:
552.73 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
2.54%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.54
長いトレード:
75 (63.56%)
短いトレード:
43 (36.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.21
期待されたペイオフ:
1.50 USD
平均利益:
14.13 USD
平均損失:
-17.58 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-100.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-100.11 USD (7)
月間成長:
3.07%
アルゴリズム取引:
24%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
305.04 USD
最大の:
324.74 USD (3.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.23% (323.81 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.61% (62.16 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|112
|BTCUSD_
|5
|EURUSD_
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD_
|145
|BTCUSD_
|34
|EURUSD_
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-21K
|BTCUSD_
|68K
|EURUSD_
|-182
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +63.96 USD
最悪のトレード: -93 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +552.73 USD
最大連続損失: -100.11 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"WeMasterTrade-Virtual"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
- The main trend is clearly established
- Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
- Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
