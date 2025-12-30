SinaisSeções
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
353
Negociações com lucro:
162 (45.89%)
Negociações com perda:
191 (54.11%)
Melhor negociação:
216.72 USD
Pior negociação:
-47.53 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 176.78 USD (675 800 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (287.50 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
298.16 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
95.71%
Depósito máximo carregado:
20.49%
Último negócio:
30 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
18 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.94
Negociações longas:
199 (56.37%)
Negociações curtas:
154 (43.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.16
Valor esperado:
1.46 USD
Lucro médio:
22.79 USD
Perda média:
-16.63 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-166.49 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
44.29%
Previsão anual:
537.41%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
122.90 USD
Máximo:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.62% (13.98 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +216.72 USD
Pior negociação: -48 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +287.50 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -166.49 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 mais ...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Lightning Strike
30 USD por mês
148%
0
0
USD
865
USD
20
97%
353
45%
96%
1.16
1.46
USD
41%
1:500
Copiar

