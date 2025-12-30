SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lightning Strike
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
353
Profit Trades:
162 (45.89%)
Loss Trades:
191 (54.11%)
Best trade:
216.72 USD
Worst trade:
-47.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 175.02 USD (675 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (287.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
90.05%
Max deposit load:
0.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
199 (56.37%)
Short Trades:
154 (43.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.46 USD
Average Profit:
22.79 USD
Average Loss:
-16.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.49 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
44.29%
Annual Forecast:
537.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.90 USD
Maximal:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
By Equity:
0.21% (1.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +216.72 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +287.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 more...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


No reviews
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lightning Strike
30 USD per month
148%
0
0
USD
867
USD
20
97%
353
45%
90%
1.16
1.46
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

