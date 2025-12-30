- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|169
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURJPY
|45
|GBPJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|581
|XAUUSD
|33
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|-44
|CADJPY
|-65
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.4K
|CADJPY
|-562
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.71 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|2.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.31 × 77
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|5.00 × 6
|
ClonTrader-Live
|7.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|7.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.02 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|8.75 × 12
|
FXGT-Live
|11.08 × 12
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|17.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|20.04 × 970
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!
Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.
⚡ Highlights:
-
AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups
-
Trades Gold and major Forex pairs
-
Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied
-
ECN accounts recommended
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100+
-
Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000
🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.
⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.
USD
USD
USD