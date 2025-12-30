シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Lightning Strike
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
レビュー0件
信頼性
20週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
353
利益トレード:
162 (45.89%)
損失トレード:
191 (54.11%)
ベストトレード:
216.72 USD
最悪のトレード:
-47.53 USD
総利益:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
総損失:
-3 176.78 USD (675 800 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (287.50 USD)
最大連続利益:
298.16 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
95.71%
最大入金額:
20.49%
最近のトレード:
43 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
18 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.94
長いトレード:
199 (56.37%)
短いトレード:
154 (43.63%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.16
期待されたペイオフ:
1.46 USD
平均利益:
22.79 USD
平均損失:
-16.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-166.49 USD)
最大連続損失:
-166.49 USD (8)
月間成長:
44.29%
年間予想:
537.41%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
122.90 USD
最大の:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.62% (13.98 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +216.72 USD
最悪のトレード: -48 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +287.50 USD
最大連続損失: -166.49 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 より多く...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


レビューなし
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください