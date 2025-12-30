SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Lightning Strike
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
353
Transacciones Rentables:
162 (45.89%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
191 (54.11%)
Mejor transacción:
216.72 USD
Peor transacción:
-47.53 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 176.78 USD (675 800 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (287.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
298.16 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
95.71%
Carga máxima del depósito:
20.49%
Último trade:
17 minutos
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.94
Transacciones Largas:
199 (56.37%)
Transacciones Cortas:
154 (43.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.16
Beneficio Esperado:
1.46 USD
Beneficio medio:
22.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.63 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-166.49 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
44.29%
Pronóstico anual:
537.41%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
122.90 USD
Máxima:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
De fondos:
1.62% (13.98 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +216.72 USD
Peor transacción: -48 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +287.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -166.49 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
otros 1...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Lightning Strike
30 USD al mes
148%
0
0
USD
865
USD
20
97%
353
45%
96%
1.16
1.46
USD
41%
1:500
Copiar

