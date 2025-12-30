SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Lightning Strike
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
353
Gewinntrades:
162 (45.89%)
Verlusttrades:
191 (54.11%)
Bester Trade:
216.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-47.53 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 176.78 USD (675 800 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (287.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
298.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
95.71%
Max deposit load:
20.49%
Letzter Trade:
58 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.94
Long-Positionen:
199 (56.37%)
Short-Positionen:
154 (43.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
22.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.63 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-166.49 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
44.29%
Jahresprognose:
537.41%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
122.90 USD
Maximaler:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
Kapital:
1.62% (13.98 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +216.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +287.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -166.49 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
noch 1 ...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
