- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|169
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURJPY
|45
|GBPJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|581
|XAUUSD
|33
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|-44
|CADJPY
|-65
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.4K
|CADJPY
|-562
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.71 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|2.50 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.31 × 77
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|5.00 × 6
|
ClonTrader-Live
|7.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|7.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.02 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|8.75 × 12
|
FXGT-Live
|11.08 × 12
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|17.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|20.04 × 970
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!
Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.
⚡ Highlights:
-
AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups
-
Trades Gold and major Forex pairs
-
Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied
-
ECN accounts recommended
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100+
-
Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000
🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.
⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.
USD
USD
USD