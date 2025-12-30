SignauxSections
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 avis
Fiabilité
20 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
353
Bénéfice trades:
162 (45.89%)
Perte trades:
191 (54.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
216.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-47.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 175.02 USD (675 800 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (287.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
298.16 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.62%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.95
Longs trades:
199 (56.37%)
Courts trades:
154 (43.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
1.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-166.49 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.29%
Prévision annuelle:
537.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
122.90 USD
Maximal:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.12% (1.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +216.72 USD
Pire transaction: -48 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +287.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -166.49 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 plus...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
