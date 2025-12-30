信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Lightning Strike
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
353
盈利交易:
162 (45.89%)
亏损交易:
191 (54.11%)
最好交易:
216.72 USD
最差交易:
-47.53 USD
毛利:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 176.69 USD (675 800 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (287.50 USD)
最大连续盈利:
298.16 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
95.71%
最大入金加载:
19.69%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
18 小时
采收率:
1.94
长期交易:
199 (56.37%)
短期交易:
154 (43.63%)
利润因子:
1.16
预期回报:
1.46 USD
平均利润:
22.79 USD
平均损失:
-16.63 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-166.49 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-166.49 USD (8)
每月增长:
44.29%
年度预测:
537.41%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
122.90 USD
最大值:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
净值:
1.62% (13.98 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +216.72 USD
最差交易: -48 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +287.50 USD
最大连续亏损: -166.49 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 更多...
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


没有评论
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载