SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / JNTRADING
Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
111
Negociações com lucro:
41 (36.93%)
Negociações com perda:
70 (63.06%)
Melhor negociação:
141.58 EUR
Pior negociação:
-61.21 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 350.73 EUR (1 057 094 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 070.43 EUR (2 113 846 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (52.46 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
142.03 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
92.52%
Depósito máximo carregado:
30.73%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
1.49
Negociações longas:
100 (90.09%)
Negociações curtas:
11 (9.91%)
Fator de lucro:
1.26
Valor esperado:
2.53 EUR
Lucro médio:
32.94 EUR
Perda média:
-15.29 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-187.57 EUR (5)
Crescimento mensal:
20.82%
Algotrading:
15%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.80 EUR
Máximo:
187.57 EUR (30.79%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -268
XAUUSD 484
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 139
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
EURAUD 24
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 31K
USDJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY -435
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
EURAUD 375
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +141.58 EUR
Pior negociação: -61 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +52.46 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -57.52 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.19 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


Sem comentários
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
JNTRADING
30 USD por mês
99%
0
0
USD
918
EUR
6
15%
111
36%
93%
1.26
2.53
EUR
58%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.