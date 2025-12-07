시그널섹션
Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 69%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
128
이익 거래:
51 (39.84%)
손실 거래:
77 (60.16%)
최고의 거래:
141.58 EUR
최악의 거래:
-104.06 EUR
총 수익:
1 535.67 EUR (1 065 361 pips)
총 손실:
-1 396.45 EUR (2 117 380 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (133.81 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
142.03 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
63.75%
최대 입금량:
34.96%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
24 시간
회복 요인:
0.44
롱(주식매수):
113 (88.28%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (11.72%)
수익 요인:
1.10
기대수익:
1.09 EUR
평균 이익:
30.11 EUR
평균 손실:
-18.14 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-211.73 EUR (3)
월별 성장률:
2.49%
Algo 트레이딩:
13%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.80 EUR
최대한의:
320.01 EUR (52.53%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
자본금별:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
BTCUSD 27
USDJPY 22
GBPJPY 18
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
EURAUD 5
AUDUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 583
BTCUSD -268
USDJPY 32
GBPJPY 172
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
EURAUD -196
AUDUSD -110
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 36K
BTCUSD -1.1M
USDJPY -592
GBPJPY 110
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
EURAUD -1.5K
AUDUSD -233
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +141.58 EUR
최악의 거래: -104 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +133.81 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -57.52 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.14 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 11:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
