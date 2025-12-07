- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|BTCUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|22
|GBPJPY
|18
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|583
|BTCUSD
|-268
|USDJPY
|32
|GBPJPY
|172
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|-58
|EURAUD
|-196
|AUDUSD
|-110
|ETHUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|-1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|USDJPY
|-592
|GBPJPY
|110
|GBPUSD
|-308
|EURUSD
|-387
|EURAUD
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-233
|ETHUSD
|-3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-114
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.
🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.
🛠 My Methodology
My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:
-
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.
