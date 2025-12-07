信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / JNTRADING
Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
111
盈利交易:
41 (36.93%)
亏损交易:
70 (63.06%)
最好交易:
141.58 EUR
最差交易:
-61.21 EUR
毛利:
1 350.73 EUR (1 057 094 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 070.43 EUR (2 113 846 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (52.46 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
142.03 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
92.52%
最大入金加载:
30.73%
最近交易:
48 几分钟前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
1.49
长期交易:
100 (90.09%)
短期交易:
11 (9.91%)
利润因子:
1.26
预期回报:
2.53 EUR
平均利润:
32.94 EUR
平均损失:
-15.29 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-187.57 EUR (5)
每月增长:
20.82%
算法交易:
15%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7.80 EUR
最大值:
187.57 EUR (30.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
净值:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -268
XAUUSD 484
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 139
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
EURAUD 24
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 31K
USDJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY -435
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
EURAUD 375
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +141.58 EUR
最差交易: -61 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +52.46 EUR
最大连续亏损: -57.52 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.19 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


没有评论
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
