|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|16
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|ETHUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|-268
|XAUUSD
|484
|USDJPY
|-5
|GBPJPY
|139
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|-58
|ETHUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|-1
|EURAUD
|24
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|XAUUSD
|31K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-435
|GBPUSD
|-308
|EURUSD
|-387
|ETHUSD
|-3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-114
|EURAUD
|375
- 入金加载
- 提取
🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.
🛠 My Methodology
My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:
-
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.
