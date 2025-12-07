- Growth
Balance
Equity
Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|16
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|ETHUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-268
|XAUUSD
|484
|USDJPY
|-5
|GBPJPY
|139
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|-58
|ETHUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|-1
|EURAUD
|24
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|XAUUSD
|31K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-435
|GBPUSD
|-308
|EURUSD
|-387
|ETHUSD
|-3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-114
|EURAUD
|375
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Deposit load
Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.
🛠 My Methodology
My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:
-
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.
