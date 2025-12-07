SignalsSections
Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
41 (36.93%)
Loss Trades:
70 (63.06%)
Best trade:
141.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-61.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 350.73 EUR (1 057 094 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 070.43 EUR (2 113 846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (52.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.03 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
92.52%
Max deposit load:
30.73%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
100 (90.09%)
Short Trades:
11 (9.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
2.53 EUR
Average Profit:
32.94 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.57 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
20.82%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.80 EUR
Maximal:
187.57 EUR (30.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
By Equity:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -268
XAUUSD 484
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 139
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
EURAUD 24
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 31K
USDJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY -435
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
EURAUD 375
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +141.58 EUR
Worst trade: -61 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.46 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.52 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.19 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
