シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / JNTRADING
Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
111
利益トレード:
41 (36.93%)
損失トレード:
70 (63.06%)
ベストトレード:
141.58 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-61.21 EUR
総利益:
1 350.73 EUR (1 057 094 pips)
総損失:
-1 070.43 EUR (2 113 846 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (52.46 EUR)
最大連続利益:
142.03 EUR (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
92.52%
最大入金額:
30.73%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.49
長いトレード:
100 (90.09%)
短いトレード:
11 (9.91%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.26
期待されたペイオフ:
2.53 EUR
平均利益:
32.94 EUR
平均損失:
-15.29 EUR
最大連続の負け:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-187.57 EUR (5)
月間成長:
20.82%
アルゴリズム取引:
15%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7.80 EUR
最大の:
187.57 EUR (30.79%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
エクイティによる:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD -268
XAUUSD 484
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 139
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
EURAUD 24
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 31K
USDJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY -435
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
EURAUD 375
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +141.58 EUR
最悪のトレード: -61 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +52.46 EUR
最大連続損失: -57.52 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.19 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


レビューなし
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
JNTRADING
30 USD/月
99%
0
0
USD
918
EUR
6
15%
111
36%
93%
1.26
2.53
EUR
58%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください