Jlaiel Nabil

JNTRADING

Jlaiel Nabil
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
111
Transacciones Rentables:
41 (36.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
70 (63.06%)
Mejor transacción:
141.58 EUR
Peor transacción:
-61.21 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 350.73 EUR (1 057 094 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 070.43 EUR (2 113 846 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (52.46 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
142.03 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
92.52%
Carga máxima del depósito:
30.73%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.49
Transacciones Largas:
100 (90.09%)
Transacciones Cortas:
11 (9.91%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.26
Beneficio Esperado:
2.53 EUR
Beneficio medio:
32.94 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-15.29 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-57.52 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-187.57 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
20.82%
Trading algorítmico:
15%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.80 EUR
Máxima:
187.57 EUR (30.79%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.87% (61.04 EUR)
De fondos:
58.25% (492.07 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 27
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 7
ETHUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -268
XAUUSD 484
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 139
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD -58
ETHUSD 0
NZDUSD -1
EURAUD 24
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -1.1M
XAUUSD 31K
USDJPY -1.2K
GBPJPY -435
GBPUSD -308
EURUSD -387
ETHUSD -3.1K
NZDUSD -114
EURAUD 375
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +141.58 EUR
Peor transacción: -61 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +52.46 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -57.52 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 8
Tickmill-Live
1.19 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
C'est une étape essentielle, car la majorité des investisseurs sur MQL5 sont anglophones. Voici la traduction fidèle et optimisée de ton descriptif.

🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.

🛠 My Methodology

My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:

  1. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.

  2. Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copiar

