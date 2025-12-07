- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|16
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|ETHUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|-268
|XAUUSD
|484
|USDJPY
|-5
|GBPJPY
|139
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|-58
|ETHUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|-1
|EURAUD
|24
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|XAUUSD
|31K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY
|-435
|GBPUSD
|-308
|EURUSD
|-387
|ETHUSD
|-3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-114
|EURAUD
|375
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.50 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.19 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.37 × 19
🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
🎯 Strategy: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo & Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Welcome to my trading signal. This system is based on a hybrid approach, combining traditional Japanese structural analysis with modern institutional analysis. My objective is to capture high-probability setups with an optimized Risk/Reward (RR) ratio.
🛠 My Methodology
My strategy relies on the convergence of two technical pillars:
-
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo: Used to define the overall trend, momentum strength, and dynamic support/resistance zones (Kumo, Kijun). It serves as my primary directional filter.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Once the direction is validated, I identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps to pinpoint entries and tighten Stop Losses.
